On the mend

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Given the low-base effect caused by the 24.4 per cent contraction in the same quarter of last fiscal, the latest GDP print showing India’s real economy expanding a ‘record’ 20.1 per cent in Q1 FY22, doesn’t offer much cause for surprise. In fact, real GDP growth has come in slightly below both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) forecast and consensus expectations, which had projected 21.4 per cent and 21 per cent respectively. The numbers, which show a broad-based recovery, feature some bright spots though.
One, agriculture and allied activity, which was expected to halve its growth compared to last year’s, has held up well growing 4.52 per cent this year, despite a dodgy monsoon. Two, high-contact services, which were expected to remain under the weather due to Covid’s second wave, have fared better than expected too. With Q1 of this fiscal seeing largely localised containment measures, manufacturing and mining were expected to bounce back strongly, which they did with growth of 50 per cent and 19 per cent respectively. But it is a surprise that construction grew 69 per cent and trade, hotels, transport and communications by 34 per cent year-on-year. As these high-contact services are also employment intensive, this augurs well for a revival in incomes. Financial services and real estate, which weren’t much affected by Covid last year, managed 3.8 per cent growth, with the result that every sub-segment of the economy managed to show expansion. A muted contribution from public administration expenses shows that private actors and not government largesse is driving this rebound. Three, it is also good news that while real GDP was 9.2 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, inflation helped nominal GDP claw back to levels 2.3 per cent higher than Q1 FY20. While inflation is a mixed blessing, in India, moderate doses of it have been essential for animal spirits to revive. On the flip side, sequential and pre-pandemic comparisons show that select sectors do have a long way to go to throw off the Covid effect. Worst affected among these are trade, hotels, transport and communication services where activity levels are down 30 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels, and construction, which is 15 per cent lower. This is where sector-specific stimulus measures perhaps ought to focus now, given that industry — helped by corporate tax rate cuts, an informal to formal sector shift and production incentives — is getting back to even keel.
The expenditure side break-down shows that the Centre and the RBI’s concerted efforts to revive the capex cycle have perhaps helped, with fixed capital formation and exports showing year-on-year growth at 55 per cent and 39 per cent respectively. Unfortunately though, these two drivers make a much smaller contribution to GDP than private consumption which remained 5 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. Reviving this leg, even if it means the government giving away some tax concessions, may be the logical next step to sustain this rebound.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...