It’s time to localise our food economy

The first Satyagraha of Mahatma Gandhi was from Champaran in April 1917. He protested against the high-handedness of the British who coaxed peasants to cultivate ndigo as a cash-crop and later dictated prices. Farmers starved as food security was lost to indigo and had no money to procure food from elsewhere. Mahatma advocated the ‘idea of village republic’ to check centralisation.

After a century, decentralisation is gaining ground and Covid-19 is accelerating it, if one discerningly notices. Experts opine that the contagious Covid-19 will linger on and the only protection is improving one’s immunity through nutritious food. Of late, a surfeit of advertisements are promoting food supplements for boosting immunity. Alongside, boutique shops which sell organic produce and local herbs with traceability QR codes where the food came from, and oil-girnis selling fresh cold pressed cooking oils are coming up in towns/cities as physicians advocate nutritious food to supplements.

About 34 per cent of our population lives in urban areas and if we add those who live in areas with attributes of urban habitations, about 60 per cent live in urban areas. Obviously hinterlands supply significant portion of their food. After the advent of globalisation, linear economy became the norm, which has ‘take, make & dispose’ model of production and imported food de rigueur in urban areas.

Covid-19 broke such long supply chains, decelerated economies, opening up an opportunity to re-think towards a circular economy which aims at eliminating wastes and continual usage of resources. FAO’s data that about 30 per cent of the world’s food gets wasted adds to the urgency.

Action plan

The recent ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbharta’ call of our Prime Minister is in this direction. So how can our food economy get restructured for good; to farmers and consumers, local economy, nutrition security of Indians and to reduce carbon footprint. This article presents probable trends, opportunities and an action plan to localise our food-economy and we don’t have established examples in this realm.

Local, safe, nutritious, traceability and sustainability of food we consume are the emerging watchwords and opportunities for entrepreneurs. They have to organise production as per acceptable protocols of local markets. Marketing through super-markets may not work as they demand volumes, uniformity and consistency. Boutique shops are the only way forward.

Since such decentralised enterprises are in society’s collective interest, expertise in growing vegetables and staples, primary processing and marketing lies with many people and organisations, and such operations take time to become acceptable to a wider population. Hence, grants/CSR funds, support and partnerships from local governments and agricultural universities are a must. This approach is not against a pan-India/world market but is aimed at giving a fillip to the local food-economy and is consistent with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

To make the local food-economy actionable, a region must be defined. It is ideal to consider an administrative block/taluqa which encompasses a town. The food requirements of a city are huge and varied and hence planning for a town may first be perfected. Make an inventory of food consumed and its origins. Also, make an inventory of what food produce is produced locally and where it is marketed.

Second, use these two inventories and match local demand with local supplies. We can initially aim at 50 per cent localisation. Third, consumer education is paramount as demand pull would make the market. For this, participation of line departments, farmers’ forums, consumer forums and civil society is a must. Fourth, necessary changes in local statues would institutionalise local food-economies. Unless we take first-steps, we can’t give life to this idea.

