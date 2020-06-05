Just announcing a MSME stimulus package isn’t enough

Covid-19, a conundrum for PPE manufacturers
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
The Atmanirbhar stimulus package is a welcome mix of fiscal and monetary support, ease of conducting business processes, as well as some fundamental reforms. However, the stimulus measures do not address current economic needs and will not have an immediate impact.
Introducing clarity in policy communication by making it simple for the end beneficiary, ie the MSMEs, without leaving any room for subjectivity, needs to be urgently taken up by the Central and State governments. For instance, the Finance Ministry’s notification in May, amending the General Finance Rules (GFR) 2017, disallows global tenders to encourage MSMEs to take part in tenders below ₹200 crore, but has bestowed power to the respective departments in ‘exceptional case’ scenarios to consider global tender enquiry.
While 30 per cent of the overall buying demand comes from the government and allied agencies, due to policies being left to individual inference, Indian MSMEs find it hard to supply despite the ‘preference to make in India’ (PMI) guidelines calling for a 100 per cent domestic purchase for certain specified products.
One could argue that the lack of scale that Indian MSMEs have compared to global MSMEs begs for an alternate lending lens to be applied for providing growth capital to MSMEs. This has been amply supported by the Centre through the ‘Fund of Funds’ initiative, but it also has left a major chunk of debt financing to current traditional underwriting measures of the market.
A substantial amount of liquidity has been infused into the banking system in the hope that it will in turn lend more profusely to industries, especially MSMEs. The loan guarantee scheme is another such measure expected to act as a catalyst for lending to this sector, but its success will depend on clear guidelines on implementation to banks and NBFCs, and communication on the steps to leverage this stimulus package for the MSME segment. Banks may turn into growth consultants for MSMEs in the process.
On the demand side, with the latest sustenance boost announced on the heels of the government’s second stimulus package, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided further relief to borrowers with a three-month loan moratorium extension on top of the three months announced earlier. The repo rate cut of 40 bps is likely to improve credit appetite in the retail segment and help kick-start the economy.
The relief measures this time also included exporters and importers, with the provison of a ₹15,000-crore credit line to EXIM bank, extension of export credit sanctions by three months and a six-month extension for completion of outward remittances for importers. This will go a long way to ease liquidity in the MSME sector, which contributes to 40 per cent of India’s exports.
In this scenario, what MSMEs are asking for can broadly be bucketed as below:
The immediate availability of subsidies, with simplified processes for getting them without hindrance.
Over 95 per cent of our MSMEs are not in the formal finance fold currently; an urgent review of alternate lending mechanisms and credit scoring criteria needs to be undertaken by the Centre to unlock liquidity in the system
Clearance of all due payments stuck with the government and large corporates on priority.
Full restoration of mobility with rules defined and strict adherence monitored, as it is critical to running a business.
For stressed lenders, the challenge of any government-sponsored scheme lies in its last-mile implementation. Delays or denials because of red-tape will make financial institutions wary of any government credit enhancement schemes, and render all the good work done thus far ineffective.
The writer is CEO and MD of SOLV, a Stanchart-based platform
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Plug implementation gaps, says industry, hit repeatedly by any standoff with China, virus-related or otherwise
Cummins to boost global business from India
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
₹1003 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 99097010201036 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The June futures contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was largely consolidating ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...