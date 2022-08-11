Letters to the Editor dated August 11, 2022

Scientific temper

This is with reference to ‘India must spend more on agri research’ (August 11). To make the country self-reliant, research in areas such as genomics, climate-smart technologies, efficient water use equipment, and development of high yielding and bio-friendly varieties is vital.

India’s investment in agriculture research, extension and irrigation have made it one of the largest publicly funded systems in the world. But some policymakers who perceive that the benefits of research may be declining are advocating a cut back on public spending. A systematic growth of knowledge is an important pre-requisite for economic development.

S Muthulakshmi

Virudhunagar, TN

Lay the ground for EVs

This refers to ‘It’s a rocky road ahead for electric vehicles’ (August 11). The electric vehicles industry is in a nascent stage in India and it is bound to face teething troubles. States that have exempted EVs from road tax cannot be blamed for doing so, because the cost of these vehicles is high, especially for the common man.

The government will have to brainstorm and have thorough discussions with EV makers to arrive at a conclusion as to how cost of ownership can be reduced significantly, either by way of sops from the government or getting parts sourced domestically.

Bal Govind

Noida

Food inflation

Apropos ‘What’s driving the current bout of inflation?’ (August 11), it is a known fact that inflation occurs when there is a mismatch between demand and supply of output. To control inflation we have to manage both the demand and supply side factors. In India, more than half of the people depend on agriculture.

Consumption expenditure is one of the demand side factors. There has been an increase in real income and hence the consumption expenditure. On the supply side, there has been a fall in the net sown area. Low productivity is another factor which affects supply.

There are no efforts from the government side to update the farmers on the use of technology to increase output.

The RBI has been trying to fight inflation by raising interest rates. This cannot curb inflation, when it is driven by demand side factors.

TSN Rao

Hyderabad

Disruptions in Parliament

This refers to ‘Houses of disorder’ (August 11). Being the highest law making bodies, both Houses of Parliament have the onus to conduct healthy discussions.

But in recent years, proceedings of the Houses are often marred by disruptions causing wastage of official time and taxpayers’ money.

Some MPs disrupt proceedings when they are not given enough time to air their grievances.

Disruptions may help the ruling party evade controversial issues, and at such time take little interest in controlling the commotion.

Sometimes, both the Speaker and the Chairman of the Houses find it difficult to maintain normalcy.

Tightening the code of conduct, removing language barriers and increasing the number of working days are some of the ways to bring orderliness to Parliament proceedings.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Don’t hold back Bills

Whichever party/leaders/legislators are responsible for disrupting Parliament sessions should understand that India is a developing country where timely passing of various pieces of legislation plays a crucial role in economic growth. The pandemic has thrown the economy out of gear and hence the parliamentarians should have walked the extra mile to pass important legislation.

The ruling and opposition parties should have cooperated with each other in this aspect. When people vote parliamentarians to power they place a lot of hope on them.

The elected members should deliver on their promises. Further, if the various political parties have differences, these should not be allowed to affect the nation’s interests.

Our leaders should be more sensitive to the problems of the people and rise above petty politics and speed work relating to, among others, economic development and the healthcare sector.

Veena Shenoy

Thane