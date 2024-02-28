Rupee trade momentum

With reference to the article ‘Global rupee trade-off to a good start’, while this move offers undeniable advantages, its ultimate success hinges on further strides. Notably, the rupee lacks the established stability and trust enjoyed by global leaders like the dollar or euro. Inflationary pressures and fiscal imbalances could easily undermine global confidence in the rupee, making their reduction essential.

One approach to achieve this involves implementing a credible and transparent fiscal rule framework.

This pre-defined set of rules would govern government spending and borrowing, ensuring long-term fiscal discipline and reducing the risk of unsustainable debt levels.

Push for pulses

India is the largest producer, consumer and importer of pulses in the world. It accounts globally for 90 per cent of Tur, 65 per cent of Gram and 37 per cent of Masoor by area and nearly same by production. Heavily pulse-centric, we have a very price sensitive market as consumers demand more pulses with rise of incomes rise.

Though price support and technology lifted production in the past decade, demand rose faster.

Expanding pulse area into fallow rice lands and crop diversification from rice-wheat to rice-pulse together can add 4 mt, but then cultivation is largely by small and marginal farmers, who lack risk-sharing ability. Credit availability is a serious concern and ad hoc export restrictions, are hurdles. MSP may sustain his existence but not aspiration.

Don’t defy SC

Baba Ramdev probably believes his political connections make him immune from facing any legal action and punishment. Therefore the blatant disregard of the orders of the Supreme Court to take down misleading ads of Patanjali.

The SC has not taken kindly to this kind of cavalier attitude and has come down heavily on Ramdev Baba. The example of others like Subroto Roy of Sahara who defied the SC should serve as an example to the yoga guru; not to take the SC lightly.

Centre found wanting

With reference to news report ‘Misleading ads: SC issues contempt notice to Patanjali’ (February), it is shocking to note that Patanjali Products has chosen not to obey the Supreme Court orders by continuing its false advertising campaigns.

Baba Ramdev’s company cannot claim to provide permanent relief to diseases such as obesity, BP and asthma. Allopathy certainly has a time tested and proved medicine structures which cannot be maligned through wrong and misleading publicity ads by the firm despite its assurance to the apex court.

The Supreme Court further has also expressed its deep displeasure once again on the Central government too in the issue for not initiating action on the firm under violation of ‘Drugs and Magic Remedies Act 1954’.

