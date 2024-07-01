Biden’s dilemma

Apropos, ‘Asking Biden to step aside isn’t easy’, (June 30). For leaders how old is too old? It’s a difficult and awkward question to answer in politics.

After Biden’s disastrous debate performance, many Democrats are demanding that their incumbent candidate in the 2024 election step down. Yes, old age usually brings with it cognitive decline, while youth tends to bring inexperience.

Fundamentally, effective leadership is far too complicated to be boiled down to a single attribute or set of attributes. If America wants to solve its leadership crisis, it will need as much competition for the top political jobs as possible.

N Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

World Cup glory

The sensational triumph of the Indian cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup Cricket final against the doughty South Africans, is the culmination of the persistence, resilience, and perseverance of its players over the years and a fitting tribute to the three greats of Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and coach Rahul Dravid.

The trio of Hardik Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh pulled off a heist in the dying minutes and denied South Africa a win despite Heinrich Klassen playing the innings of his career. Rohit Sharma showed the aggressive template throughout the tournament, while Virat Kohli showed how to own big-game pressure.

As a coach, Rahul Dravid ensured a transition of sorts in the team and helped India clinch the T20 ICC World Cup title for the second time.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

Telecom tariffs

As expected, the other telecom service providers too have announced their decision to hike up tariff charges.

The earlier charges were deliberately kept low to get the people hooked to consuming data.

Such is the addiction at present that if the network isn’t working even for a short period of time, there is some kind of panic. It is hard to envisage any consumer resistance to the move. The move will do wonders to the bottomlines of Jio and Airtel and also be a lifeline to Vodafone.

Hopefully, it will be quite a while before the charges are revised upwards again.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Identify aptitude

Apropos ‘Not everyone is cut out for the Entrepreneurial life and journey’ (July 1). While this is absolutely factual, our youngsters, especially the student community, must be subjected to thorough analysis to identify their inherent aptitude so that they can take-up the right course in education to achieve success.

Practice of selecting the professional course based on marks scored in CET etc. must be done away with to produce more entrepreneurs than unemployable graduates.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)