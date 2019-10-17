Letters to the editor

Apollo Tyres and its adventure marketing mantra
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
Changing business environment
This refers to ‘Cracking the code’ (October 17). The idea that India Inc emulate the example of the software industry is timely. From massive on-campus recruitment of engineering graduates in the past, to the recent trend of reskilling its workforce in new technologies , the Indian software industry has come a long way in facing the emerging challenges and changing customer requirements.
‘Resilience’ is a quality that the rest of India Inc would do well to learn from their counterparts in the software industry. The days of staunch customer loyalty to brands are long past. With the advent of online business portals, even established businesses are facing margin pressures. Lobbying with the government to reduce taxes or provide sops also has its limits.
In the circumstances, the way forward for Indian Inc is to adapt itself to the changing business environment. Baja Auto re-introducing Chetak as an all-electric avatar is one such example. Indian companies also need to become ‘customer centric’, rather than focus only on ‘customer service’.
V Jayaraman
Chennai
Appointment criteria
This refers to ‘A suitable deputy governor for the RBI’ (October 17). The concerns mentioned are real and the suggestions given are excellent. From 2013 (arrival of Raghuram Rajan) to 2019 (departure of Viral Acharya), despite controversies, RBI observers were of the impression that the government had a genuine interest in infusing professionalism at the top in the central bank. This was reinforced by the choice of members of the Monetary Policy Committee.
The forced exits of two governors in 2016 and 2018, followed by the resignation of deputy governor Viral Acharya, have not augured well for policy stability at the RBI. But, that is no reason to put generalists above professional economists to fill the vacancies.
While there should not be compromise on talent, top positions in such organisations should be reserved for those interested in long-term association. If remuneration or service conditions do not compare well with those in the global market, they should be reviewed for immediate revision.
MG Warrier
Mumbai
Subsidise ZBNF
Apropos ‘ZBNF spells amogh benefits for this farmer’ (October 17). Zero budget natural farming is certainly an experiment worth trying, though the dominating myths have to be cleared by experts, as there is bound to be some tribulations during the transition from the traditional methods adopted thus far.
Rejuvenating the soil fertility is not an overnight process, and only if the government subsidises natural farming and compensates eventual yield loss during the transition, can the experiment be a success.
Rajiv N Magal
Hassan
Who’s to blame?
This refers to ‘Watchdogs, you have failed the PMC’ (see thehindubusinessline.com, October 17). The author hit the nail on the head by ‘questioning’ the role played by each one of three major categories of watchdogs in the PMC Bank imbroglio — the management, internal auditors and the RBI — that were clearly tasked with the responsibility of not only identifying but also preventing the frauds apart from enforcing and implementing effective governance.
Since the entire matter is currently being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police, no claims can be made yet.
However, as revealed by the author, the top management of the PMC Bank could be the real culprit, who craftily stage-managed the show by presenting a highly rosy picture of its books of accounts, in gross violation of the banking sector’s well settled prudential norms. While no one should be allowed to make an easy escape on any grounds whatsoever, there should be no witch-hunting either.
The interests of the hapless depositors should also be infallibly and securely watched since these ‘sleeping’ watchdogs have left behind a whole lot of ‘sleepless’ depositors.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
Bajaj resurrects iconic scooter brand for electric mobility
Bentley Motors is introducing a Blackline specification for the all-new Flying Spur — the British marque’s ...
With an improved ride, more seating space at the rear and premium bits in cabin, there are now more reasons to ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains