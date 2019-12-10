Letters to the Editor dated December 11, 2019

Man-made tragedy

This refers to ‘Death by fire’ (December 10). From Uphar Cinema to Hotel Arpit Palace, Karol Bagh, we never seem to learn our lessons. One fire tragedy after another due to huge lapses and illegal factories have led to these man-made tragedies. The Anaj Mandi fire in a five-storey building, which housed dozens of illegal manufacturing units and warehouses and had hardly any safety measures, could have been averted had the rooms been ventilated and all fire-related safeguards were put in. Had few brave-heart firefighters not put their own lives at stake to save 25 people, the death count would have crossed 60.

In the Karol Bagh incident, too, as in Anaj Mandi, exit doors were blocked, making it tougher for people stuck in the building to come out. After every such tragedy there is an inquiry committee set up , financial aid is announced to the victims’ families and then we move on. Such is the casual approach of our administration and authorities that they allow these commercial establishment to run without any license or NOC after taking bribe. When will the authorities put things straight?

Bal Govind

Noida

Lesson not learnt

The recent accident at Anaj Mandi, that claimed more than 45 lives, is not an isolated one; it is also reported that the activity conducted was illegal. Every time such accidents take place, including the Surat coaching centre tragedy or the Kamala Mill fire in Mumbai, one common fact that comes out is the illegality of buildings. If the authorities are unaware of illegal buildings in the national capital, how can the rest of the country have safe premises? It is not yet too late to mend our ways and pay utmost attention to human safety, since every life lost is a catastrophe to respective families.

Rajiv N Magal

Bengaluru

Delivery of justice

Apropos ‘Cheering ‘encounters’ is a dangerous trend’ (December 10). The article rightly points out that demand for lynching or jubilation over killing of rapists in a police encounter are not the right responses or solutions to the menace of rape and murder. However, such reactions are a manifestation of growing public anger against insensitive legislation, indifferent investigation system and a painfully slow and prolonged judicial process. Thus, reforms in the chain, from legislation to justice delivery, will help eliminate unwarranted vigilantism. For example, excluding right of bail and mercy plea in rape-cum-murder cases and immediate execution may be considered.

The silver lining here is that the vigorous protests, which point and may help change the anti-survivor notions in society.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Social measures

This is with reference to the article ‘Cheering ‘encounters’ is a dangerous trend’ (December 10). In India, one of the main reasons for increase in crime rates is technical loopholes in our judicial system, exploiting which the accused go scot free. Hence people have lost trust in our judiciary. Second, the increase in crime rate is also the direct outcome of poverty, misery, underdevelopment. Criminals are not born but are made by society. Poverty, lack of education and broken families are the breeding grounds for criminal activities, especially juvenile crimes. A lethargic outlook towards development and economic growth has put the country out of gear. Third, social norms play an important role in combating rape. It is not only education and empowerment of girls that will prevent rapes. To bring about change in society, people should change their outlook. Strict punishments, including capital punishment, protection for women by a, sincere and humane police force will go a long way. This heinous crime must be made a non-bailable offence.

Finally, when there is large scale unemployment in the country how can we talk of inadequate police force. Why cannot these vacancies be filled with regular recruitment? How can the government boast of empowerment of women when women are not safe even in big metros?

Our courts should also be revamped, with adequate staff to dispose of cases quickly.

Veena Shenoy

Thane