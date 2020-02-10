Letters to the editor dated Feb 10, 2020

Disinvestment concerns

This refers the editorial ‘Centre’s disinvestment decisions warrant concern’ (February 10). Disinvestment of public sector units will unlock tremendous value by way of enhanced professionalism, new global market, maximising shareholder value, access to advanced technologies, and so on.

It will create a level-playing field between public and private players and lessen the monopoly of public companies, thereby creating a competitive market and benefiting the end-user.

Companies like BPCL are doing fairly well, but this is not a true indicator of performance as it does not face any competition and functions in a protected environment. On the other hand, public sector units like Air India are devouring taxpayers’ money and the government will do well to divest its stake as early as possible.

The government may adopt whatever route, but due diligence and transparency should not be compromised. In view of global headwinds, the disinvestment needs to be fast forwarded .

Deepak Singhal

Chennai

AAP’s aspirations

This refers to ‘Urban interests’ (February 10). If exit polls are to be believed, AAP is going to form the next government in the national capital, which will be third in a row for the party n Delhi. It will be a huge achievement considering it was a bitterly fought battle. With this, the AAP may like to expand its horizon into other geographies, which is not bad idea at all, but before that it should do some introspection.

In the past, AAP wanted to have solid a footprint in neighbouring Punjab, but it could only taste limited success. Other regional parties like JD(U) and BSP have also wanted to have a larger footprint and ventured outside their domain of Bihar and UP, but could not taste success. AAP also falls into a similar bracket. It would be great if it could consolidate its position further in Delhi by continuing to provide good governance and fulfilling its promises rather than embarrass itself by venturing into other States.

Bal Govind

Noida

Polling percentage

This refers to ‘EC draws AAP fire for delay in releasing polling percentage’ (February 10).

It was intriguing to learn that despite various exit polls having ‘unanimously’ predicted an emphatic victory for the ruling AAP in the Delhi elections, the party lashed out at the Election Commission of India, alleging a 24-hour delay in announcing the voting percentage and not sticking to the process in transferring the electronic voting machines from polling booths to strongrooms. Mind you, the AAP’s chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also went to the extent of terming the delay as absolutely ‘shocking’. However, one just shudders to imagine the rationale behind the AAP leadership making such a ‘hue and cry’ over the declaration of the final poll percentage (62.59 per cent) by the EC.

Does it really matter more so when the AAP seems to be sitting pretty, as per the ‘Exit Polls’ conducted by various agencies ?

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Duties on mobile phone parts

Apropos ‘India calling for trouble at WTO with fresh duties on mobile phone parts’ (February 10), at this juncture fresh duties will make imports costlier and encourage the development of domestic industries in this regard. At the same time, the EU, Japan and Taiwan, among others, accuse India of breaching the WTO agreement by this new duty hike on 11 categories of IT products. India’s defence is that these items in their present form are not covered under the WTO pact.

In the absence of a functioning appellate body, India has the onus of honouring the WTO pact. Since friendly countries like the EU and Japan have raised the issue, India should consider cancelling the duties.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Erratum

In the report on advertising investment (BusinessLine, February 10), the headline should read ‘Digital media to garner 65% of incremental ad investment in India this year’, and not as published. The error is regretted

