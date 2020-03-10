Letters to the editor dated March 10, 2020

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
Oil price crash
This refers to the editorial ‘The sudden crash in crude oil prices offer many opportunities for India’ (March 10). The nosediving of crude oil prices due to the price war between oil behemoths Saudi Arabia and Russia in no uncertain terms is a windfall and a godsend opportunity. Further, this is complemented by availability of cheap money on account of global interest rate collapsing.
The government has two options: either pass the gains to the consumer to boost consumption or aggrandise its revenue target and narrow down the fiscal deficit by increasing cesses. The prudent way should be to strike a balance between the two. However, how things pan out in the coming days is heavily dependent on: the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic and the sustainability of the price war.
Moreover, it may have an adverse bearing on BPCL disinvestment, which may be stonewalled as global potential bidders may turn off.
Deepak Singhal
Chennai
Growth may take a hit
This refers to the report on the likelihood of crude oil prices falling sharply, even to $20 per barrel (according to Goldman Sachs). Although the fall might result in India saving on its import bill, there is the possibility of it triggering a global recession which would have a negative impact on our domestic economy as well. Possible remedial measures must be charted out in advance to soften the blow from such an impact.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Securing private banks
This refers to ‘The vulnerability of private banks warrants concern’ (March 10). Conceptually, private sector banks, considering their size of operations, are expected to be more competent and respond more effectively to the emerging credit needs of the economy. However, in their indomitable struggle to retain the prime position, some banks emerged out of the neo-liberalism drive, exhibited their over-exuberance to fast track market capitalisation, by flouting the stringent AQR and corporate governance norms.
While some private banks were exposed due to the non-disclosure of related-party transactions by their key personnel, others chose the crony capitalism route to augment the personal asset growth of the promoters.
Active and regular forensic investigation into compliance of norms by these banks would establish the root cause of the imbroglio. As rightly suggested, a revisit of the policy framework for private banks, similar to the recent initiatives taken in revamping co-operative banks, would streamline the sustainability of competent private banking in the country.
Sitaram Popuri
Bengaluru
Mexican women’s protest
Apropos ‘A day without women in Mexico’ (March 10), the non-violent and revolutionary agitation of Mexican women — by not making any kind of public appearance for a day — against the growing culture of violence deserves appreciation. The agitation has evoked good response not only from the Mexican women but also from employers of the 21 million women workforce. Though the strike would cause a loss of $300 million, the corporators’ support has been overwhelming.
The growing gender-based violence in India calls for revamping the judiciary system to ensure quick trials and punishment of those committing heinous crimes against women.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Tackling coronavirus
UNCTAD has forecast adverse impact on the world economy due to the coronavirus outbreak. A lot more than evacuation of citizens is needed to control the pandemic and mitigate the fear/speculation due to the uncertainty. It is important that nations collaborate and expedite research efforts to ascertain the communicability patterns and severity, accurately. The swift mutation during incubation and delayed visibility of symptoms only make it tougher to draw a box. As India has witnessed a spillover effect, it is important to control the adversity by promoting R&D and exercising caution.
Girish Lalwani
New Delhi
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
As it reduces price for home-buyers, sellers hope to sell more, clear inventories
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...