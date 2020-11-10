Letters to the editor dated November 10, 2020

Emergency fund

With reference to ‘Create emergency fund to overcome a crisis’ (November 10), the recent pandemic has shown the great need for a fund to meet urgent and unanticipated requirements and provide relief for people. The governments both Central and States should examine the possibility of generating a fund and for meeting emergency requirements caused by unforeseen events such as this pandemic. A part of such funds can be used for other emergencies too.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Biden’s welcome moves

The approach of US President-elect Joe Biden towards the Paris accord on Climate Change is laudable. His measures towards re-building ties with countries especially Europe too are praiseworthy. Re-viewing the Chabahar project by the US will help India to transport goods to Afghanistan through Iran. The President-elect must lift the sanctions on Iran’s energy sector, especially the oil export which could help India to resume import of petroleum products from Iran. Vice-President elect Kamala Harris’ moves on liberalising the rules on H-1B Visas and on Permanent residencies should bring cheer to Indians. Though Biden’s initial moves appear pretty good, there should not be any ‘bolts from Blue' for India as far as ties with the US are concerned.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Hitting the nail on the head

With reference to ‘Air quality in Delhi-NCR on brink of emergency’ (November 10), it is intriguing that the NCR region woke up to a grey morning bringing air quality closer to emergency levels on Tuesday. Notably, as per the Central Pollution Control Board data, Air Quality Index (AQI) went on to touch the '500 mark' at as many as 'nine' of its monitoring centres with 'smog' also reducing the visibility to a mere 300 meters in the morning thus adversely affecting the traffic movement too.

More importantly, the unabated stubble burning in its adjoining States of Haryana and Punjab has constantly been adding more ‘fuel to the fire’.

The National Green Tribunal’s move to ban sale or use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, may only bring temporary relief. The need of the hour is to bring in more hard measures as half-baked steps will not serve any purpose.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

Reviving infrastructure sector

With reference to ‘Rebooting the infrastructure sector’ (November 10), due to the pandemic our government’s priority had to change from the long-term infrastructure to the immediate need of providing healthcare. But with economic activity gradually reviving, the time has come to realise the true potential of the infrastructure sector and address what ails this sector. Making PPP viable, removing hurdles like environmental clearance to land acquisition, creating a robust bond market for financing these long-term assets are steps that are needed. Banks have been bleeding due to asset-liability mismatch as they are forced to lend to these long gestation projects without having the adequate resources. Lastly, a smooth dispute resolution framework will go a long way in creating confidence in all stakeholders.

Bal Govind

Noida

The Nordic success story

With reference to ‘Covid lessons from Nordic countries’ (November 10), these nations do have the necessary wherewithal to deal with the pandemic thanks to their small size and population, social cohesion, trust among citizens, high awareness to safety, lack of corruption, gender equality and with high expenditure on education and public health system coupled with high usage of information technology in social and economic life. Yet India must also be appreciated for containing the pandemic in spite of its huge population, high income and social inequality and insufficient investment in health sector.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

