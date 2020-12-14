LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
MFs haven’t delivered
This refers to editorial ‘MF blues’ (December 14). Mutual funds have failed to live up to the expectations of investors. The MF sector is a black box, devoid of transparency. In case of a market meltdown, the NAV collapses drastically but during a surging market, the NAV rise is not commensurate with it. Most of the fund managers lack the requisite financial acumen. Many investors are becoming relatively more savvy and entering the market directly. With falling disposable incomes so is the risk appetite. To suggest that investors who have already burnt their fingers or could not get adequate ROI will return back is highly unlikely.
Deepak Singhal
Noida
Stimulating the economy
The government has been drip feeding an economy emaciated by the pandemic. The stimulus package thus far is too poorly framed to get the economic flywheels going. The government just does not have the wherewithal to stimulate the economy. It is the RBI that would need to underwrite this huge deficit financing, be it by printing notes, trading in government bonds and/or by leveraging its bulging forex reserves. The US Fed, for instance, had intervened massively during the 2008 financial crisis
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
Implementation matters
‘NGT’s suo motu play book’ (December 14) reveals the prejudices in the environmental justice system. A few other examples of environmental degradation include the rampant pollution of Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru and the Yettinahole project in the Western Ghats, which has already destroyed large expanses of green cover despite the order to plant ten saplings for every full-grown tree felled. But the larger question of the mechanism to ascertain the implementation of NGT’s order looks better only on paper.
Rajiv N Magal
Halekere Village, Karnataka
Farmers’ agitation
Apropos ‘Farmers are hurting themselves’ (December 14), the farmers rightly earned public sympathy when they began the agitation. But now they appear to losing it as they are not willing to accept the government’s assurance of amendments to the farm laws such as guaranteeing the continuation of MSP and restrictions on corporate influence. Continuing the stir for complete repeal of the laws isn’t a rational demand. The new law gives the farmers the freedom to sell in any market.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Bengal politics
Over the decades, political violence has gained a firm foothold and became an ugly face of the polity of West Bengal. When leftist government wielded power, it was accused as orchestrating violence against its political opponents to stay and consolidate its grip on power. Now, the ruling Trinamool Congress government led by its mercurial leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces the same accusations and found itself in the dock over the recent instance of an attack on the motorcade of BJP national president JP Nadda near Kolkata.
The BJP has been upping the ante in a bid to bolster its electoral prospects and capture power by winning State assembly polls due next year
Its polarising campaign and partisan role of governor cannot be justified, but the chief minister cannot shirk her responsibility in maintaining law and order in the State while preserving the space for opposition to organise and campaign.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, TN
Focus of films
This is with reference to ‘Wings of change’ (December 14). Indians are movie buffs and Indian film industry is one of the biggest in the world. The industry has produced great actors like Raj Kapoor, NT Rama Rao, Sivaji Ganesan and Rajnikanth to name a few. Movies like Mughal E Azam and Baiju Bawra, which were produced decades back, are still popular and considered as classics.
To bring about positive change in society, movies with social messages and those that highlight the work done by unsung heroes need to be promoted.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...