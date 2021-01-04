Letters to the editor dated January 4, 2020

Efficacy of vaccines

While the Central government is quite euphoric about the drug regulatory authority approving conditional use of two vaccines for Covid-19, concerns expressed by a host of independent experts questioning the process of approval post haste pending efficacy data from the vaccines’ Phase-3 trials cannot be brushed aside.

Efficiency data is an indication of how effective the vaccine is in preventing the virus attack. One of them has pointed out that the conditional approval, even for emergency use, is in clear breach of the regulator’s own draft guidance in respect of safety data for according such approval.

According to another expert, even emergency use authorisation requires efficacy data. This could possibly lead to people losing confidence in the regulatory system. They also seem concerned about the regulatory authority’s silence on the mechanisms through which it would continue to review the performance of these vaccines.

SK Choudhury

Bengaluru

Approval process

This refers to ‘Haze over Covid vaccines’ (January 4). The tearing hurry demonstrated by the government in rolling out vaccines has raised more questions than answers. Many experts have criticised the arcane manner of its approval. Is the government trying to be first among equals by bringing out the vaccines without ticking all the boxes? Playing fast and loose with the safety of the vaccines will cost the nation dear.

Deepak Singhal

Noida

Teaching the underprivileged

Schools, which remained shut for several months since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, have now been reopened in Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Puduchery for students belonging to higher classes with maximum caution. Education moved online since the schools were shut, but it left out a chunk of children from the poor and other disadvantaged sections of society.

The focus must now be on initiating measures to make up for their learning losses with the help of committed and empowered teachers.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Management books

This refers to ‘Business leaders must learn much faster’ (January 4). It is uncertain and challenging times like these which test a true leader to the core. And only the resilient ones emerge victorious, by leading from the front and taking their team/company in the right direction. Good business books do play a big role in shaping the minds of leaders to take bold decisions. Such books help equip the captains of industry to tackle today's complex web of challenges.

Bal Govind

Noida

Markets could rise further

This refers to the editorial ‘Cautious optimism’ (January 4). While there are hopes of an early economic recovery, the indices have so far risen in a less than secular manner. It is mostly the IT and healthcare sectors that have driven the rally so far.

Therein lies the scope for further optimism. Many sectors tied to the economy have not yet participated in the rally — banking, engineering and auto/auto-components, for example. So, it may not be right to say that the current stock prices have factored in economic recovery. As economic recovery becomes more visible, we should see these other sectors too moving up.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Auditing during the pandemic

Like any other profession or business, auditing amid a pandemic disruption requires many adjustments. The major difference between other businesses and auditors is that the latter have to function off-site to make the audit meaningful. Many functions like records verification have to be done online with scanned copies now and their authenticity has to be ensured.

The events after the date of financial statements, like the fall in value of investments, are to be disclosed in the statements. Many companies have to disclose the risks associated with Covid for their business as well.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

