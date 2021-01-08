Letters to the editor dated January 8, 2021

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Unrest in US
The unthinkable happened and Trump’s supporters-cum-‘domestic terrorists’ stormed the Capitol Hill, venerated as a citadel of democracy. The defilement of the seat of American political power, the footage of which startled and scandalised the world, showed the cracks in American democracy.
The pro-Trump riot may not have been reflective of the essential nature of America. Still it must be stressed that the considerable support that Trump enjoys despite or due to what he represents — white supremacism, Islamophobia, hostility to immigrants and scant regard for democratic values or, in one word, ‘Trumpism’ — is a real worry that needs to be addressed for rectification and redemption. A lot hinges on the outcome of the efforts which the incoming President Joe Biden is sure to make to heal the deep divisions within the ‘fractured and fragmented’ American society and remould policies and shape the future of the US on the cardinal ideals of freedom, fraternity and democracy.
In any case, three clear lessons from the ‘failed insurrection’ are that a nation divided against itself debilitates democracy, blind loyalty to a leader is not good for democracy, and democracy — undoubtedly the best form of government — needs to be zealously nurtured and guarded all the time.
G David Milton
Maruthancode, TN
Protect democracy
What has been happening in the US is disturbing to say the least. From science and technology to Hollywood, America has been a source of inspiration to the world. The US political domain should be protected from undemocratic threats through strong legal and government action. World leaders and the media should strongly condemn the acts of violence in the US and voice their support for those who uphold democratic values.
P Senthil Saravana Durai
Mumbai
Bank lending
This refers to ‘Bank advances rise in Q3, but asset quality still a concern’ (January 8). Banks are under pressure to accelerate credit growth to fulfil the targets envisaged to boost economic growth. This could lead to reckless lending, resulting in more additions to non-performing loans.
While economic growth and expansion of bank credit are interdependent, a cautious approach is crucial to derive optimum results. The banking regulator has to control the growth of bad loans sans restricting the seamless flow of bank credit to the needy segments of the economy as credit expansion is a driving force to accelerate economic activities. The functionaries in banks need to be proactive in expanding the loan book but, at the same time, they must oversee that the assets don’t become non-performing.
VSK Pillai
Changanacherry
Spectrum auction
This refers editorial ‘Wrong call’ (December 8). Flawed spectrum auction is like killing a golden goose. The government has a propensity to keep the reserve price at prohibitive levels. Even if the government is able to mobilise the intended revenues from the auction, the telecom players are likely to go broke sooner than later.
The government should not view the auction from the blinkered prism of only financial gains but ought to be mindful of the sustainability of telecom players who are already on the brink. The pressure on the government to scale up dwindling revenues may be on account of doles extended to sectors such agriculture and power.
Deepak Singhal
Noida
Clean energy
Apropos ‘The paradox of India’s energy transition’ (January 8), the article vividly brings to fore the need for transitioning from fossil fuel to renewable energy not only for meeting the climate targets that we committed to in the Paris accord but also to reduce the environmental damage caused by the usage of coal.
The auction of coal mines to the private sector will not only raise pollution but also lead to deforestation. Hence, there should be a renewed focus on renewable energy.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
