Letters to the editor dated February 23, 2021

This refers to ‘Rethinking policies to generate jobs’ (February 23). Though successive governments have brought in many economic reforms, the number of unemployed is increasing rapidly, making life for middle and low-income groups miserable.

It is imperative to find ways to drastically generate more jobs especially for those sections of society that are dependent on wages for meeting their livelihoods.

While the manufacturing sector, agriculture and allied activities and MSMEs have considerable potential to generate jobs, the government must incentivise the private sector to invest more in these segments. Sale of government stake in public sector units is one option to attract the private sector.

The policies on manufacturing, farming and MSMEs must be reviewed given the current need is to lift the economy from devastation caused by the pandemic and push towards faster growth and development.

The government must not restrict its spending to contain the deficit.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Semi-conductor manufacturing

Apropos the editorial ‘Right call’ (February 23), indeed the production-linked incentive scheme for manufacturing telecommunications and networking products with a budgetary outlay is a welcome move.

It will give a boost to the mission of manufacturing semi-conductors cost-effectively and, thereby, achieve self-reliance and drastically reducing imports.

Getting a global player in semi-conductor manufacturing to invest under ‘Make in India’ initiative, augmenting investments in R&D for semi-conductor and other allied products and encouraging cluster manufacturing are vital steps to give a push to the sector.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Congress losing base

Even as the Prime Minister is set to address a rally in Puducherry, the Congress-DMK government of V Narayanswamy fell after failing to win a trust vote. Resignations of MLAs were much on the lines of defections witnessed in M.P., Goa and Arunachal Pradesh, where the BJP formed governments after engineering defections by exploiting the Congress party’s weakening hold on its flock.

The country needs a strong opposition to preserve the the democratic credentials.

With the fall of the Puducherry government, the Congress is in power only in three States now — Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Punjab. The developments in Puducherry does not augur well for the Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is trying its best to make headway.

Puducherry has confirmed yet again the inability of the Congress to manage its internal affairs.

Yash Pal Ralhan

Jalandhar

FASTag imbroglio

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is currently sending SMS to the all vehicle owners, urging them to get a FASTtag as “non-fitment” thereof is a violation of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 and liable for penalty. But how could any ‘non-fitment’ of the government-mandated FASTag by itself tantamount to a violation when the mandatory use thereof takes effect only when the person at the wheel has to pass through any toll plaza?

The Transport Ministry should suitably modify the wordings so as to convey the correct position.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

Cutting petrol, diesel prices

The government can reduce petrol and diesel prices and still earn the required revenue via the following three options: First, appeal to the public (of 132 crore people) to contribute ₹1/ ₹10/₹100 via website to the PM/CM fund as per the revenue requirement. Second, the government could levy an extra 1 per cent tax over several fast-moving items, and not a 35 per cent tax on just two items (petrol and diesel).

Third, cut one-day salary per month (for as many months required) for both private and government employees. These options will help earn the required revenue without over-burdening/over-taxing the public.

Vasudeva Rao P

Secunderabad

