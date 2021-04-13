Letters to the editor dated April 13, 2021

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The lockdown quandary
With reference to the article ‘Resolving the lockdown dilemma’ (April 13), during the US polls last year, Covid cases were peaking and casualties mounting yet Donald Trump, during his huge election rallies, neither wore a mask nor did he advocate others to wear one. Now leaders in our country have continued to parrot Covid protocols and yet have no compunctions in calling for mammoth rallies even as the nation touches record daily cases.
Lockdown fiats are issued by those who are assured of their next meal and bed but the common man is unfortunately left to fend for himself as he desperately trudges miles to his native home.
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
With surging Covid cases, the public, in general, is abstaining from complying with the protocols which eventually is posing a severe threat to lives and livelihoods.
Thanks to the recent reform measures economic activities are on a fast revival path. At this juncture, dynamism in activities is crucial to further reduce job losses as well as to balance the uneven movement of the labour force from rural to urban areas.
A complete lockdown as was done last year is detrimental to economic growth but at the same time, it is essential to implement drastic measures other than complete lockdown to arrest the spread of the pandemic.
To make available vaccination to all the unvaccinated population, the governments at the Centre and States must look for organising vaccination camps across the country. The local government and other government machinery are key players to contain the spread of the pandemic.
A sector and area-specific approach is paramount to keep the economic activities going on smoothly and governments must refrain from looking for a complete lockdown to avoid further devastation to the already ruined economy.
VSK Pillai
Changanacherry
Bending the curve
Apropos Editorial 'Bending the curve' (April 13), with a view to preventing the alarmingly increasing infections, a few States like Maharashtra and Telangana have gone for night curfew and weekend lockdowns. It is time that States took harsh and stringent steps. A total lockdown of a week (excepting essential services) is the need of the hour. States need to plan in handling the other impacts on other societal issues arising on account of total lockdown keeping in mind that the measures do not result in crowd gathering. Places like Cinema halls, malls, restaurants need to be closed down completely for a week or two with limited entry in temples.
Keeping aside the politics, the Centre also needs to pump in a large number of vaccines to the States having huge infected cases. Also, the Centre must plan to cover 100 per cent of the population (irrespective of the age) belonging to smaller states like Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.
RV Baskaran
Chennai
Mamata’s defiance
TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sitting on a protest before the Gandhi Murti in Kolkata, clearly shows her opposition to the EC’s decision imposing a 24-hour ban on her electoral campaigning across the State. The poll regulator’s action has been termed as biased and unjustified by the TMC.
But one also wishes that she had taken the trouble of revisiting the actual contents of her recent electoral speeches apart from carrying out some honest self-introspection.
For sure, such an ideal thinking universally applies to one and all. Let West Bengal's voters take the final call as per their own wisdom and accordingly decide the fate of all those who are currently in the political fray.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula (Haryana)
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...