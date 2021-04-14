Letters to the editor dated April 14, 2021

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Monsoon blessings
With reference to new report ‘Pvt forecaster Skymet sees a healthy normal monsoon this year’ (April 14), it is heartening to note that 2021 will be a normal monsoon year.
Nevertheless water has become a precious commodity and has to be used prudently. Interlinking of rivers is the best way to beat water scarcity.
Like minded people/NGO s should start visiting schools, colleges, housing societies to create awareness on conserving water.
Water bills/charges should be increased to deter people from wasting water. Government needs to spend extensively on advertisements, films, televisions, roping in popular actors to spread the message of saving water.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
Covid measures
With reference to Viewsroom column ‘Callous and irresponsible’, at a time when Indian government has done away with bridging trials for foreign made vaccines to facilitate the vaccination drive, it should seriously think about taking drastic steps. We can not afford to have religious gatherings at Kumbh Mela and thousands of people in election rallies while we expect other common people to follow strict Covid guidelines. This is nothing but double standards. All political parties seem to turn a blind eye towards norms during elections. The Centre should have requested Kumbh mela organisers to postpone it in view of the second surge. Nothing can be more critical than the safety of our citizens.
Bal Govind
Noida
Will the ‘split’ work?
This refers to ‘It’s countdown to splitting CMD posts’ by R Anand (April 14). In spite of the advantages of having a separate CEO and Chairperson for large companies (from corporate governance point of view) SEBI had to extend the compliance date for the 500 top listed companies by another two years to April 2022 from 2020 it had fixed earlier.
Only about half of the 500 companies had complied with the norms.
Among defaulters were family-owned companies, state-controlled entities and even big corporations like Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel and public sector behemoths like ONGC.
While family-owned organisations may have some difficulty in adopting the mandate because SEBI rules also debar relatives from occupying key positions in the set up, there is no reason why PSUs should have any problem in adhering to the norm.
Though the extension is well-intended, one is still not sure whether all eligible companies will have split two positions by the new deadline given their state of preparedness.
YG Chouksey
Pune
Fastracking foreign vaccines
This refers to new report ‘Centre set to fast-track approval for foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines’. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Centre has been reactive be it in the case of hapless migrant workers, abrupt lockdown or easing of restrictions.
Evidently after the waning of the first wave the authorities became complacent. Now with the second wave raging the government is now fast tracking approval of a string of vaccines from foreign countries.
Hopefully the government has checked with the approved companies about their readiness with sufficient stocks of vaccines to be exported immediately.
Moreover, the Centre is claiming to have supplied vaccines to over 80 countries.
Is this magnanimity required at this juncture when our own citizens are deprived of a jab?
Lastly the government is trying to bite more that it can chew.
It is high time to involve private players from sourcing to administering vaccines in a time bound manner. The misplaced strategy of ‘wait and watch’ ought to be shunned.
Deepak Singhal
Noida
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...