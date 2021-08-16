Letters to the editor dated August 16, 2021

The families’ brands

Apropos ‘Family brand ownership’ (August 16), clamouring for a brand, it being a bone of contention amongst them is a matter of grave concern.

This family Brand is painstakingly built up over decades, and succeeding generations are least oblivious of its inherited value. In this era of consumerism, brand equity has its own intrinsic value. ‘Washing dirty linen’ in public doesn’t augur well for a corporate family. A vast number of corporate houses are facing this great threat and it is not clear how the warring constituents can come to terms with strategic necessity of the Brand’s future.

In this context it is worth mentioning the Tata conglomerate whose legacy extends more than 12 decades and whose sole outlook is to attain ‘Global significance’. Kudos to them. Lord Tennyson’s words are timely in this context — “Men may come and men may go, but I go on forever”.

Roy Markose

Thiruvananthapuram

IBC’s rough road

With reference to “ Strengthening IBC” ( August 16), the exclusive legislation has come to the aid of bankers as the most preferred and effective remedy for speedy and hassle-free NPA resolution in comparison with lengthy and time consuming judicial process through SARFAESI and DRT.

However, due to lack of cohesiveness among committees of creditors, the ongoing resolution processes is “ever greening” and even lacking judgmental wisdom of the creditors in nudging the unviable projects also towards resolution process, to avoid liquidation and bring finality to the battered NPA position.

The code is the best available tool for speedy and transparent dispute resolution and should be enriched with more judicial powers for its effective implementation to achieve the desired results.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Ola’s e-scooter

With reference to the news report ‘At ₹ 99,999, Ola e-scooter to hit the roads from Oct’, there is little doubt that Electric is the future of transportation.

And despite not disclosing the announcement date Ola had already received more than 1,00,000 bookings for these two-wheelers.

With more output, decent pick-up , significant range of 120-180 km and faster charging , it looks like Ola has a winner on its hands. With a plethora of technology options available to suit the demands of urban users, it is targeting to cater to all market segments.

After its formal launch it will surely face teething issues, so after sales service is going to be the deciding factor and hopefully Bhavish Aggarwal would have thought about it and prepared the infrastructure and work force accordingly. Also once we become used to charging batteries at home, electric vehicles will be an essential part of our lives.

Bal Govind

Noida

What India lacks

This is with reference to the column - 'Are we being harsh on India's performance?’ (August16). While not all criticism is justified, some of the other areas where the country needs to do significantly better include having a visibly independent judicial system, a freely functioning media and protecting the constitutional values of federalism and secularism. As a country, we also need to be better in dealing with criticism. Our inability to deal with criticism or a contrary opinion in a professional manner creates an impression of an autocracy.

V Nandakumar

Chennai