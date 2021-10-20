Letters to the editor dated October 20, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Fuel pricing
This refers to the news item on Parliamentary panel undertaking a study on petro products pricing, marketing (October 20). At present, the government adopts a “heads I win tails you lose” policy while dealing with pricing of petroleum products. The Kirit Parekh report on pricing of petroleum products was submitted when the then government was following the administrative price mechanism wherein the fuel prices had to be controlled through subsidies, which is not the case now.
But petrol and diesel prices were deregulated in 2010 and 2014, respectively, allowing the prices to be decided by market forces calling for non-interference on the part of the government in terms of raising excise duty and VAT when international crude oil price came down and continuing with the same when prices moved up. The whopping revenue generated by the Centre and States in terms of excise duty, cess and VAT proves the fact. India imports more than 80 per cent of its oil needs. Apart from ruling international crude oil price, other factors like exchange rates play a major role in determining the landed cost.
Srinivasan Velamur
Chennai
Congress leadership
Apropos the editorial ‘Future tense’ (October 20), the foremost thing the Congress must do is take serious steps towards dropping the ‘family-run’ tag. Let Sonia and Rahul hand over the leadership to able-bodied persons in the party to run it democratically.
Unless party functionaries are taken into confidence, the Congress, which ruled the country for half a century, could disappear from the political scene.
RV Baskaran
Chennai
Revamp needed
The biggest signal coming out of the Congress Working Committee meeting was that the Gandhis will remain at the helm and Sonia Gandhi did not like the G-23 leaders using the media to raise their concerns.
Postponing CWC elections to September next is baffling to say the least. At a time when leaders like Mamata Banerjee are emerging as the face of the Opposition, any delay by the Congress in revamping itself is going to cost the party dear.
Bal Govind
Noida
Pension system
This refers to ‘India fares poorly in global ranking of pension systems’ (October 20). During the re wage revision settlement with the staff unions of banks, the Indian Banks’ Association argued that as banks do not have any contractual liability towards the pensioners, the demand for revision of pension along with salary revision cannot be accepted.
Not only banks, other entities too have no contractual liability to support retired people. That makes India different from Iceland, the Netherlands and 39 other nations cited in the article.
PD Sankaranarayanan
Kumaramputhur, Kerala
Tackling obesity
This refers to ‘India needs to plan well to tackle obesity’ (October 20). Globalisation has expanded the horizon of cuisines available in various countries, with India being no exception.
The addition of global cuisines to developing countries has mostly been in the form of junk food, the consequence being an alarming increase in obese population. Introducing healthy recipes and modifying the existing ones, such as using steamed patties for burgers instead of fried ones, can help bring down obesity.
Ramala Kinnera
Hyderabad
Farm income
This has reference to ‘Why farm income in India is so low’ (October 20). This is all the more relevant in the case of small/marginal farmers who own less than two hectares of land.
Do our State governments empower small/marginal farmers who are the worst victims of climate change related issues? While State governments are the first to seek Central assistance, they do not wish to face farmers’ issues head-on. It is the duty of State governments to do everything they can to support small farmers and deal with their problems on a priority basis.
Narendra M Apte
Pune
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...