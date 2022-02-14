Letters to the Editor dated February 14, 2022

Apropos 'ISRO successfully launches Earth Observation Satellite, two other co-passengers on PSLV-C52' (February 14), it has unquestionably added glory to the ISRO when it successfully launched Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.

Notably, this was the 80th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota; 54th flight of PSLV; and the 23rd flight of PSLV in XL configuration (6 strap-on motors). Being a Radar Imaging Satellite, it is designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology and flood mapping and has a mission life of 10 years.

While our all fellow countrymen must be truly overwhelmed and proud of ISRO which has thereby added some more feathers to its cap, one earnestly hopes some 'self centered' political leaders do not question its credentials.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Credit blues

This refers to news report ‘It’s negative growth for corporate credit at PSBs’ (February 14). The falling appetite for corporate credit is a sign of the unfavourable investment climate due to the pandemic. Increasing consumption accompanied by demand is key to pushing the corporates to seek more bank credit for boosting investments.

Controlling inflation in consumer goods and commodities is critical to consumption.

Public sector banks’ hesitancy in lending to the corporate sector is yet another factor in the negative growth of bank credit. The outstanding high level of non-performing assets and the fear of accountability at a later time are impacting their credit decisions. The banks must comprehensively consider the impacts of prevailing economic factors and scientifically envisage the future economic conditions while evaluating the credit deployment to avoid possible stresses in the assets.

Credit to the retail, MSMEs and farming and non-farming activities needs to be hiked drastically to create jobs and demand. Bank assets’ performance is key to keeping NPAs down.

The speedy transfer of NPA to the newly established asset reconstruction company, besides strengthening the institutions responsible for the resolution of large NPA accounts are vital to improving the recovery and resolution of bad assets and to paving the way for enhancing corporate credit.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry (Kerala)

NSE imbroglio

Communications between the ex-NSE boss Chitra Ramkrishna and a mysterious Yogi purportedly from the Himalayas make up for some distressing reading.

It goes to show that even those holding high positions are not immune from the influence of the gurus. Anybody can have a guru, but when the guru gives orders on how to run NSE, it's time to worry. Investigations have revealed that the guru was networked with the political and bureaucratic circles in Delhi.

What if this mysterious Yogi was a part of the forces inimical to the nation? This should be a case for the NIA to step in. I

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Rahul Bajaj, an exception

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, who died on February 12, was instrumental in raising the two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj to international standards. Regardless of the party in power, he was vocal and used to call a spade a spade. It is next impossible to speak against the system when you are in the system and Bajaj was an exception.

One should learn from him the art of leading a company in the midst of intense competition from the Japanese two- wheeler giants.

He was ethical to the core and never succumbed to the lure of raising the prices of Chetak scooter, which had several years of waiting in the License Raj era.

BN Bharath

Bengaluru