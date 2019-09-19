E-cigarettes ban: Bolting the stable when the horses are still in

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Presently, the United States grapples with a situation where young people have been hospitalised after using e-cigarettes, some even reporting an unknown lung disease and six have died. In fact, US health authorities are investigating these e-cigarette related incidents of disease and death.
It may seem innocuous at one level to ban e-cigarettes, when tobacco and its products continue to thrive in India. Not quite so, because the Centre’s hatchet on this more trendy form of smoking is to prevent this industry from catching them young.
Under the garb of being mild and less harmful than tobacco, e-cigarettes are marketed as trendy products with more attractive flavours and as so on. And we’ve seen this pattern with tobacco. When tobacco lost its masculine appeal, the industry pushed it to women with mild flavours. And with tobacco itself being snuffed out of the public arena, e-cigarettes become the vehicle to catch young consumers.
Doctors have been calling to nip the growing e-cigarette habit in the bud for the precise reason that it has been difficult to ban tobacco now. A ban on tobacco brings with it concerns of farmer livelihood, something that doctors say, is no more than a smokescreen of sorts, since those working with tobacco are also exposed to health issues.
But there are a section of doctors in India who have batted for e-cigarettes as a cessation product, to help smokers give it up, gradually.
Since the air is still not quite clear on the product and it’s health ramifications, the Centre’s move is welcome. It’s better to bolt the stable, when the horses are still in.
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports