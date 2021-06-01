Resetting skills for the digital economy

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating digital transformations across all industries, changing the way we work and learn forever.
Given the public health and economic crises we face today, with innovation and resilience, together we can build a fairer and more sustainable recovery that will help this generation and prepare generations which will follow.
Bridging existing and widening skills gaps isn’t just important to getting people into meaningful jobs today, but also to ensuring everyone can participate in the digital economy of tomorrow.
Salesforce’s free online training platform — Trailhead — has seen a 37 per cent rise in sign-ups.
They join over 2.2 million other learners in building all kinds of technical, business, and soft skills, learning from experts in live classes and workshops. Encouraging users to learn at their own pace, whether they’re in work or changing career, is vital.
Take hard skills like coding and building apps, for instance. Terms which might seem intimidating today, like Apex and JavaScript, are becoming commonplace at companies building online services. Other professions like marketing increasingly rely on using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver successful campaigns. In the digital economy, these skills will be just as important as the ability to read and write today.
In an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world, we’re going to need the right soft skills, too. Whether it’s learning how to manage your time, engage others virtually, or being able to listen effectively.
To keep apace with changes to the ways we work and learn, both governments and businesses have a role to play in reducing barriers to reskilling, to ensure no one is left behind by the technological transformations that will continue long after the pandemic.
The writer is SVP and MD (Sites), Salesforce India
