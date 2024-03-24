Tuberculosis, colloquially known as the ‘white death’, has plagued humanity for centuries, persistently claiming lives and leaving a trail of devastation. Despite remarkable progress in healthcare, TB remains a formidable threat, surpassing smallpox, plague, cholera and influenza combined in its toll on human life. With over a million deaths annually, TB stands as the leading infectious killer worldwide.

As we strive towards a ‘TB-free India’ urgent action is needed to intensify research, innovation and advocacy efforts to accelerate the battle against this debilitating disease.

The National Strategic Plan for Tuberculosis Elimination (2017-2025) has set ambitious targets for reducing TB incidence, prevalence and mortality rates by 2025. The government’s initiatives, including deploying state-of-the-art Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) machines and Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, exemplify a concerted effort to combat this disease. Notably, more than 78,000 Ni-kshay Mitras (donors) have supported around a million patients as of 2023. Despite progress, India faces multifaceted challenges in its battle against TB, including poverty and population growth among others. Therefore, addressing two issues on an immediate basis is of utmost importance in the war against TB:

High-risk behaviours among TB patients in India pose significant challenges, leading to the emergence of drug-resistant strains. The National TB Prevalence Survey (2019-2021) reveals that nearly 64 per cent of symptomatic individuals avoid seeking medical help due to ignorance, stigma and financial constraints. Premature treatment cessation exacerbates the issue, fostering the development of drug-resistant strains like multi-drug resistant TB (MDR-TB) and extensively drug resistant TB (XDR-TB).

Addressing deep-seated cultural, economic and knowledge barriers is imperative. Targeted awareness campaigns and comprehensive door-to-door surveys play pivotal roles in identifying potential TB cases. Training healthcare professionals to enhance disease awareness and ensure treatment adherence is equally crucial in combating these resistant strains.

Enhancing accessibility and adherence: India’s prominent role in addressing healthcare challenges is exemplified by our persistent efforts to improve accessibility and adherence in TB treatment. Recent strides in making high-quality drugs more accessible mark a significant leap forward in ensuring equitable healthcare access for all.

Today, the pharmaceutical sector stands as a formidable force, ready to reshape the landscape of TB care by redefining access to affordable medications. It is imperative for us to forge ahead with increased investments in research and innovation, bolstered by a renewed commitment from government bodies, industry leaders, and non-profit organisations alike.

The writer is President-India Region Formulations, Lupin Ltd

