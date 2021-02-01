Will kickstart the engine of manufacturing

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
This was probably the most awaited Budget in recent times, given the fact that it came not just in the backdrop of the Covid pandemic but also at a time when there’s unprecedented economic stress all around. Despite the tough situation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has delivered a highly progressive and growth-oriented Budget that has all the right ingredients to kickstart the manufacturing engine.
With this Budget, also the first Digital Budget, the Finance Minister has deftly juggled fiscal deficit with the prospects of economic growth, and it clearly displays the Government’s resolve to drive back economic growth.
The biggest takeaway in this year’s Budget is the government's bold move towards higher borrowings to focus on long-term growth. The government has decided to focus on economic growth, healthcare, infrastructure development and privatisation, besides supporting employment generation.
It’s also heartening to see the government’s continued focus on Bharat, or rural India, with an increase in allocation for credit flow through NABARD, and the introduction of Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess through restructuring, without consumers having to pay more.
The FMCG industry has been witnessing rural demand growing ahead of urban India for several quarters now, and the announcements in this year’s Budget are expected to further fuel this growth.
There are also several decisive steps forward on the reforms front in the form of raising the FDI limit in insurance, privatisation of two public sector banks, besides offering relief to non-resident investors on dividend income.
Another big positive in this year’s Budget is the absence of any negatives. In the run up to the Budget, there was growing buzz about an increase in taxes and also imposition of a Covid cess. The fact that there were no changes in taxes signals policy stability in the tax regime.
In a nutshell, this is truly a progressive Budget which focusses on creating an enabling framework that would promote economic growth.
The writer is Chairman, Dabur India Ltd
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
The drink that perks up the world holds a special place in the affairs of the country where it was born
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...