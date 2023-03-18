The stock of Godrej Properties (₹1,123.35), in the short term, may see higher volatility before taking a clear direction. It finds an immediate support at ₹1,053 and at ₹960. A close below ₹960 will change the outlook negative that can take the stock to ₹693. On the other hand, immediate resistance appears at ₹1,174. Only a close above ₹1,258 will change the short-term outlook positive.
F&O pointers: Godrej Properties futures closed at ₹1,127.85 against the spot price of ₹1,123.35. The premium suggests the existence of long positions. Option trading indicates a range of ₹1,100-1,300 for the stock.
Strategy: Consider buying a plain vanilla 1120-call option on Godrej Properties which closed with a premium of ₹27.55. As the market lot is 425 shares, this strategy would cost traders ₹11,708.75 – the maximum loss one can suffer in this trade.
On the other hand, profit potential is high, if Godrej Properties surges sharply in the next few days. The breakeven price for this trade is ₹1,147.55. Traders can exit the position if the profit rises to ₹9,500 or exit if the loss mounts to ₹6,500. Holding the position till close to expiry will enhance the profit potential.
Follow-up: Traders could exit the short call option (2400-strike March) on Reliance Industries and hold the long call (2400-strike April). Even though you will be facing unrealised loss now, there are possibilities for a recovery from here which could turn the option in-the-money. So, hold the April month contracts as mentioned last week.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.