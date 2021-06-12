How a short strangle on SAIL can work this week

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Though the medium-term outlook for SAIL (₹135.05) has turned positive, in the short-term, we expect the stock to moderate a bit before taking a clear direction. SAIL finds an immediate and strong resistance at ₹139.60. A close above that will trigger a fresh rally on the stock that can lift SAIL to ₹170.60.
On other hand, the stock finds an immediate support at ₹117 and a conclusive close below that will change the short-term outlook negative for SAIL. However, we expect the stock to move in a narrow range in the short term.
F&O pointers: The SAIL June futures at ₹135.70 is in a premium with respect to the spot close of ₹135.05, signalling the existence of long positions. However, despite the underlying stock gaining sharply over the last few days, the counter shed open interest positions, as traders are not willing to carry forward their long positions and book profits instead. Option trading indicates a range of ₹130-150 for the stock.
Strategy: We advise traders to consider a short strangle on SAIL. This can be initiated by selling ₹160-call and simultaneously selling ₹110-put. These options closed with a premium of ₹1.05 and ₹0.30 respectively. That means, this strategy will ensure an inflow of ₹1.35/lot i.e., ₹12,825 (market lot: 9,500 shares per lot).
This strategy is strictly for traders who can withstand wild swings and have deep pockets to meet margin commitments, as the loss could be unlimited while the profit is limited to the premium received i.e., ₹12,825. So risk-averse and novice traders can stay from this strategy. To achieve maximum profit, SAIL has to move between ₹160 and ₹110 during this series. A move above ₹161.35 or below ₹108.65 will start pinching the traders.
Follow-up: Hold Asian Paints short 3200-call.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...