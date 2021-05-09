Why shorting Adani Ports futures could work this week

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
The stock of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is ruling at crucial levels. While the long-term outlook will remain positive as long as the stock rules above ₹563, in the short-term it may see volatility with a downward bias. Adani Ports has an immediate support at ₹685 and the next one is at ₹638. On the other hand, the stock finds strong resistance at ₹809 and a conclusive break above this level will reconfirm the bullish outlook. In that case, APSEZ has the potential to reach ₹1,000.
F&O pointers: The counter witnessed unwinding of open positions on Friday even as the share price rose over 3 per cent. This signals that traders preferred to book profits rather than carrying over it. Option trading indicates a range of ₹750-900 for the stock.
Strategy: Traders could consider going short on APSEZ with a stop-loss at ₹780. As dabbling in futures involves higher margin commitments, this strategy is for traders who can understand risk and withstand wild swings. If the stock opens on negative note, the stop-loss can be shifted to ₹754 and aim for a target of ₹685. As APSEZ is volatile counter, it is advisable to trail stop-loss.
Alternatively, traders could also consider bear-put spread. This can be initiated by selling ₹700-strike put and simultaneously buying ₹750-strike put. They closed with a premium of ₹27.15 and ₹11 respectively. As the market lot is 1,250 shares per contract, this strategy will cost investors ₹20,187.50, which will be the maximum loss one can suffer if the stock rules at or above ₹750. On the other hand, a profit of ₹42,312.50 is possible, if APSEZ closes at or below₹700. We advise traders to exit the position either with a profit of ₹10,000 or at a loss of ₹8,500.
Follow-up: Strategy on Maruti triggered profits on first day itself.
