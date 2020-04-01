Day Trading Guide for April 1, 2020

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹862 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
850
838
875
890
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹850 levels
₹640 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
630
620
650
662
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹650 levels
₹172 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
168
164
175
179
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹168 levels
₹68 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
65
63
71
74
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹65 levels
₹1112 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1090
1070
1025
1045
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,090 levels
₹196 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
188
180
205
215
The stock faces a key resistance ahead. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹205 levels
₹1823 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1800
1780
1845
1870
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock TCS reverses higher from ₹1,800 levels
8620 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8500
8400
8715
8850
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 8,500 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
The stock of Marico gained 6.8 per cent on Tuesday, breaching its 21-DMA as well as a key near-term resistance ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...