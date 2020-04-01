Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 1, 2020

| Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on April 01, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹862 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

850

838

875

890

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹850 levels

 

₹640 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

630

620

650

662

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹650 levels

 

₹172 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

168

164

175

179

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹168 levels

 

₹68 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

65

63

71

74

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹65 levels

 

₹1112 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1090

1070

1025

1045

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,090 levels

 

₹196 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

188

180

205

215

The stock faces a key resistance ahead. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹205 levels

 

₹1823 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1780

1845

1870

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock TCS reverses higher from ₹1,800 levels

 

8620 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8500

8400

8715

8850

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 8,500 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

