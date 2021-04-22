Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 22, 2021

| Updated on April 21, 2021

₹1390 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1375

1360

1404

1425

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,404 levels

₹1350 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1340

1328

1362

1377

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,362 levels

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

201

199

205

208

Near-term outlook is negatively biased for the stock of ITC. Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹205 levels

₹102 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

97

105

108

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹105 levels

₹1901 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1880

1860

1920

1940

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,880

₹329 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

326

321

335

340

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹335 levels

₹3144 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3120

3100

3170

3190

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹3,170 levels

14296 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14240

14180

14360

14420

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to rally above 14,360 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on April 22, 2021
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.