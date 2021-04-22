Day Trading Guide for April 22, 2021

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
₹1390 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1375
1360
1404
|
1425
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,404 levels
₹1350 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1340
1328
1362
|
1377
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,362 levels
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
201
199
205
|
208
Near-term outlook is negatively biased for the stock of ITC. Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹205 levels
₹102 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
97
105
|
108
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹105 levels
₹1901 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1880
1860
1920
|
1940
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,880
₹329 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
326
321
335
|
340
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹335 levels
₹3144 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3120
3100
3170
|
3190
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹3,170 levels
14296 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14240
14180
14360
|
14420
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to rally above 14,360 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
