Day Trading Guide for April 30, 2020

Making contact-tracing rewarding
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹976 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
960
945
990
1005
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹960 levels
₹677 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
667
658
685
695
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹667 levels
₹182 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
177
185
188
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹180 levels
₹70 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
68
65
72
75
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹72 levels
₹1426 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1400
1445
1460
The stock is range-bound. Go long with a fixed stop-loss only if it rallies above ₹1,445 levels.
₹190 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
179
198
205
Utilise intra-day declines to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹185 levels
₹1905 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1880
1860
1925
1945
As long as the stock trades above ₹1,880 the near-term stance remains positive. Buy in dips
9549 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9500
9450
9600
9650
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 9,500 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
