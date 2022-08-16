Day Trading Guide for August 16, 2022

₹1485 • HDFC Bank
1475
1455
1495
1530
Consolidating sideways. Go long with a stop-loss at 1470 only if the stock breaks above 1495.
₹1594 • Infosys
1585
1555
1630
1680
Forming a double-top. Go short only on a break below 1585. Stop-loss can be kept at 1605
₹308 • ITC
305
300
310
314
Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 305. Keep the stop-loss at 303
₹139 • ONGC
137
134
142
146
Immediate view is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges
₹2633 • Reliance Ind.
2590
2530
2680
2735
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2695 if RIL reverses lower from 2680.
₹531 • SBI
524
520
537
544
Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 526. Keep the stop-loss at 522
₹3400 • TCS
3385
3360
3435
3480
Can see a fresh rally from here. Go long now and at 3395. Stop-loss can be kept at 3370
17717 • Nifty 50 Futures
17620
17500
17850
17920
Key resistances ahead. Wait for a rise and short at 17840 and 17910 with a stop-loss at 17960
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
August 16, 2022