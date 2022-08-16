hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 16, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 15, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1485 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1475

1455

1495

1530

Consolidating sideways. Go long with a stop-loss at 1470 only if the stock breaks above 1495.

₹1594 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1585

1555

1630

1680

Forming a double-top. Go short only on a break below 1585. Stop-loss can be kept at 1605

₹308 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

305

300

310

314

Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 305. Keep the stop-loss at 303

₹139 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

137

134

142

146

Immediate view is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹2633 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2590

2530

2680

2735

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2695 if RIL reverses lower from 2680.

₹531 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

524

520

537

544

Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 526. Keep the stop-loss at 522

₹3400 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3385

3360

3435

3480

Can see a fresh rally from here. Go long now and at 3395. Stop-loss can be kept at 3370

17717 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17620

17500

17850

17920

Key resistances ahead. Wait for a rise and short at 17840 and 17910 with a stop-loss at 17960

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 16, 2022
stock market
technical analysis
