Day Trading Guide for August 18, 2020

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
₹1033 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1015
1000
1045
|
1060
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,045 levels
₹957 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
950
940
968
|
980
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹968 levels
₹198 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
195
192
201
|
204
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹201
₹79 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
77
74
81
|
84
The stock is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy on declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹77 levels
₹2091 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2050
2110
|
2130
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,110 levels
₹193 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
187
180
198
|
206
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹187 levels
₹2252 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2210
2275
|
2300
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS climbs above ₹2,275 levels
11268 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11220
11170
11320
|
11370
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,220 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
