Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 18, 2020

| Updated on August 17, 2020 Published on August 18, 2020

₹1033 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1015

1000

1045

1060

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,045 levels

₹957 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

950

940

968

980

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹968 levels

₹198 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

195

192

201

204

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹201

₹79 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

77

74

81

84

The stock is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy on declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹77 levels

₹2091 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2050

2110

2130

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,110 levels

₹193 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

187

180

198

206

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹187 levels

₹2252 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2210

2275

2300

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS climbs above ₹2,275 levels

11268 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11220

11170

11320

11370

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,220 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
