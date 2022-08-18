Day Trading Guide for August 18, 2022

₹1510 • HDFC Bank
1490
1470
1510
1540
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1485
₹1606 • Infosys
1585
1555
1625
1680
Stuck in the range of 1585-1625. Stay away until the stock moves out of this band.
₹312 • ITC
309
306
314
317
Initiate longs when the stock breaks out of the hurdle at 314. Place stop-loss at 310.
₹140 • ONGC
137
133
142
146
View continues to remain unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend is seen.
₹2665 • Reliance Ind.
2630
2600
2700
2750
Stock likely to appreciate from the current levels. Go long with stop-loss at 2630.
₹528 • SBI
523
520
531
535
There is good chance for a rally from here. So, buy the stock with stop-loss at 520.
₹3401 • TCS
3380
3330
3425
3435
Fluctuating within the band of 3380-3425. Refrain from trading until this range is invalidated.
17965 • Nifty 50 Futures
17900
17800
18000
18100
Consider going long with stop-loss at 17,880 if the contract breaks out of 18,000.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
August 18, 2022