Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 18, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 17, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1510 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1470

1510

1540

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1485

₹1606 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1585

1555

1625

1680

Stuck in the range of 1585-1625. Stay away until the stock moves out of this band.

₹312 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

309

306

314

317

Initiate longs when the stock breaks out of the hurdle at 314. Place stop-loss at 310.

₹140 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

137

133

142

146

View continues to remain unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend is seen.

₹2665 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2630

2600

2700

2750

Stock likely to appreciate from the current levels. Go long with stop-loss at 2630.

₹528 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

523

520

531

535

There is good chance for a rally from here. So, buy the stock with stop-loss at 520.

₹3401 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3380

3330

3425

3435

Fluctuating within the band of 3380-3425. Refrain from trading until this range is invalidated.

17965 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17900

17800

18000

18100

Consider going long with stop-loss at 17,880 if the contract breaks out of 18,000.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 18, 2022
technical analysis
stock market
