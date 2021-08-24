Day Trading Guide for August 24, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
₹1523 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1505
1490
1536
|
1555
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,536 levels
₹1739 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1725
1710
1750
|
1765
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1750 levels
₹206 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
202
208
|
211
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹204 levels
₹111 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
108
105
113
|
116
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹108 levels
₹2162 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2145
2125
2180
|
2200
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹2145 levels
₹409 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
405
400
415
|
421
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI rallies above ₹415 levels
₹3635 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3610
3580
3655
|
3675
The stock is trading in the overbought territory. Desist trading in the stock for the session
16494 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16440
16380
16550
|
16600
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16,440 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...