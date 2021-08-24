Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 24, 2021

| Updated on August 23, 2021

₹1523 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1490

1536

1555

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,536 levels

₹1739 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1725

1710

1750

1765

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1750 levels

₹206 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

202

208

211

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹204 levels

₹111 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

108

105

113

116

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹108 levels

₹2162 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2145

2125

2180

2200

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹2145 levels

₹409 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

405

400

415

421

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI rallies above ₹415 levels

₹3635 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3610

3580

3655

3675

The stock is trading in the overbought territory. Desist trading in the stock for the session

16494 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16440

16380

16550

16600

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16,440 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 24, 2021

stocks and shares
stock market
