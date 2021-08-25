Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 25, 2021

| Updated on August 24, 2021

₹1558 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1530

1570

1586

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,545 levels

₹1720 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1710

1695

1733

1745

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock drops below ₹1,710 levels

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

202

208

211

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹208 levels

₹113 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

111

108

115

118

The stock of ONGC is witnessing buying interest at current levels. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss

₹2182 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2165

2150

2200

2215

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,165 levels

₹417 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

412

407

422

427

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹422 levels

₹3612 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3590

3560

3635

3655

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹3,635 levels

16620 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16560

16500

16670

16720

Make use of intraday declines to buy the contract while maintaining a tight stop-loss at 16,560 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 25, 2021

