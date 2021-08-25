Day Trading Guide for August 25, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
₹1558 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1530
1570
|
1586
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,545 levels
₹1720 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1710
1695
1733
|
1745
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock drops below ₹1,710 levels
₹205 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
202
208
|
211
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹208 levels
₹113 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
111
108
115
|
118
The stock of ONGC is witnessing buying interest at current levels. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss
₹2182 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2165
2150
2200
|
2215
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,165 levels
₹417 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
412
407
422
|
427
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹422 levels
₹3612 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3590
3560
3635
|
3655
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹3,635 levels
16620 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16560
16500
16670
|
16720
Make use of intraday declines to buy the contract while maintaining a tight stop-loss at 16,560 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
