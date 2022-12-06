₹1612 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1605
1590
1640
1700
Go long with stop-loss at 1600.
₹1641 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1580
1665
1700
Buy on a bounce off 1615; stop-loss at 1580.
₹336 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
335
325
340
360
Go long above 340; stop-loss at 332.
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
142
140
145
150
Buy on a break of 145; stop-loss at 142.
₹2683 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2670
2600
2735
2800
Buy on a rebound from 2670; stop-loss at 2625.
₹617 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
610
600
620
630
Go long on a dip to 610; stop-loss at 600.
₹3425 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3380
3350
3450
3480
Buy now and at 3380; stop-loss at 3340.
18821 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18680
18600
18830
19000
Go long above 18830; stop-loss at 18750.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
COMMENTS
Published on December 6, 2022
