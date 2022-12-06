₹1612 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1605

1590

1640

1700

Go long with stop-loss at 1600.

₹1641 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1580

1665

1700

Buy on a bounce off 1615; stop-loss at 1580.

₹336 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

335

325

340

360

Go long above 340; stop-loss at 332.

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

142

140

145

150

Buy on a break of 145; stop-loss at 142.

₹2683 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2670

2600

2735

2800

Buy on a rebound from 2670; stop-loss at 2625.

₹617 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

610

600

620

630

Go long on a dip to 610; stop-loss at 600.

₹3425 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3380

3350

3450

3480

Buy now and at 3380; stop-loss at 3340.

18821 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18680

18600

18830

19000

Go long above 18830; stop-loss at 18750.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   