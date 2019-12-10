Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 10, 2019

| Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1242 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1255

1270

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,230 levels

 

₹716 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

705

695

725

735

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹705 levels

 

₹241 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

238

235

244

247

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹126 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

129

131

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹123 levels

 

₹1572 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1556

1540

1585

1600

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,585 levels

 

₹316 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

310

304

324

330

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹324 levels

 

₹2060 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2040

2020

2080

2100

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,040 levels

 

11966 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11920

11870

12020

12070

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 12,020 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 10, 2019
