Day Trading Guide for December 10, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1242 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1215
1255
1270
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,230 levels
₹716 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
705
695
725
735
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹705 levels
₹241 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
238
235
244
247
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a fixed stop-loss
₹126 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
129
131
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹123 levels
₹1572 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1556
1540
1585
1600
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,585 levels
₹316 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
310
304
324
330
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹324 levels
₹2060 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2040
2020
2080
2100
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,040 levels
11966 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11920
11870
12020
12070
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 12,020 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
