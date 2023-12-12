₹1651 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1630

1655

1670

Go short only below 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1655

₹1489 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1475

1495

1510

Go long only above 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1485

₹452 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

451

449

454

456

Go long only above 454. Stop-loss can be kept at 453

₹198 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

196

194

201

204

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock

₹2459 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2440

2420

2475

2500

Wait for dips. Go long at 2445 with a stop-loss at 2430

₹614 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

612

608

616

618

Go short now and at 615. Stop-loss can be kept at 617

₹3642 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3620

3600

3670

3685

Go long now and also at 3630. Stop-loss can be kept at 3610

21079 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21030

20950

21150

21200

Risk-reward doesn't favour any trade. Stay out of the market

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   