₹1651 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1630
1655
1670
Go short only below 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1655
₹1489 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1475
1495
1510
Go long only above 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1485
₹452 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
451
449
454
456
Go long only above 454. Stop-loss can be kept at 453
₹198 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
196
194
201
204
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock
₹2459 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2440
2420
2475
2500
Wait for dips. Go long at 2445 with a stop-loss at 2430
₹614 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
612
608
616
618
Go short now and at 615. Stop-loss can be kept at 617
₹3642 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3620
3600
3670
3685
Go long now and also at 3630. Stop-loss can be kept at 3610
21079 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21030
20950
21150
21200
Risk-reward doesn't favour any trade. Stay out of the market
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
