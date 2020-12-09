Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 9, 2020

| Updated on December 08, 2020 Published on December 09, 2020

₹1376 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1340

1390

1405

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,390 levels

₹1153 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1144

1134

1165

1175

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,165 levels

₹202 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

196

205

208

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹200 levels

₹90 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

88

86

93

96

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses down from ₹93

₹1993 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1970

1950

2010

2030

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,970 levels

₹271 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

260

275

280

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹275 levels

₹2796 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2770

2745

2815

2835

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,770 levels

13428 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13360

13000

13480

13530

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 13,480 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

