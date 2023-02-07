₹1652 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1620

1670

1700

Go short below 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1655

₹1570 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1540

1585

1605

Go short below 1560. Keep the stop-loss at 1565

₹383 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

380

370

388

393

Go short below 380. Stop-loss can be kept at 383

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

142

140

146

149

Go long now and at 143. Keep the stop-loss at 141

₹2311 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2290

2265

2325

2365

Go long above 2325 with a tight stop-loss at 2315

₹545 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

536

528

548

555

Go short now and at 547 with a stop-loss at 550

₹3460 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3450

3400

3485

3500

Wait for dips. Go long at 3455. Keep the stop-loss at 3440

17795 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17740

17650

17820

17900

Go long on a break above 17820 with a stop-loss at 17790

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

