₹1652 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1620
1670
1700
Go short below 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1655
₹1570 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1540
1585
1605
Go short below 1560. Keep the stop-loss at 1565
₹383 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
380
370
388
393
Go short below 380. Stop-loss can be kept at 383
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
142
140
146
149
Go long now and at 143. Keep the stop-loss at 141
₹2311 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2290
2265
2325
2365
Go long above 2325 with a tight stop-loss at 2315
₹545 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
536
528
548
555
Go short now and at 547 with a stop-loss at 550
₹3460 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3450
3400
3485
3500
Wait for dips. Go long at 3455. Keep the stop-loss at 3440
17795 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17740
17650
17820
17900
Go long on a break above 17820 with a stop-loss at 17790
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
