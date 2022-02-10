Day Trading Guide for February 11, 2022

₹1524 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1510
1540
|
1560
Turning down from a resistance. Go short now and on a rise at 1535 with a stop-loss at 1555
₹1772 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1750
1735
1790
|
1830
Near-term view is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1755. Keep the stop-loss at 1745
₹232 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
228
225
233
|
237
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 233. Stop-loss can be placed at 231
₹170 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
167
163
173
|
175
Oscillating within a sideways range. Avoid trading this stock until the range breakout happens
₹2377 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2335
2400
|
2425
Can go either way from here. Go long with a stop-loss at 2385 only if the stock breaks above 2400
₹540 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
533
527
545
|
560
Range resistance ahead. Go short if SBI turns down from 545. Keep the stop-loss at 553.
₹3766 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3750
3725
3800
|
3850
Looks vulnerable for a fresh fall. Go short now and at 3890. Stop-loss can be kept at 3810
17597 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17550
17500
17670
|
17750
Wait for dips and go long with a stop-loss at 17480 if the contract reverses higher from 17550
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
February 10, 2022