Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 11, 2022

Updated on: Feb 10, 2022

₹1524 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1510

1540

1560

Turning down from a resistance. Go short now and on a rise at 1535 with a stop-loss at 1555

₹1772 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1750

1735

1790

1830

Near-term view is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1755. Keep the stop-loss at 1745

₹232 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

228

225

233

237

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 233. Stop-loss can be placed at 231

₹170 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

163

173

175

Oscillating within a sideways range. Avoid trading this stock until the range breakout happens

₹2377 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2335

2400

2425

Can go either way from here. Go long with a stop-loss at 2385 only if the stock breaks above 2400

₹540 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

533

527

545

560

Range resistance ahead. Go short if SBI turns down from 545. Keep the stop-loss at 553.

₹3766 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3750

3725

3800

3850

Looks vulnerable for a fresh fall. Go short now and at 3890. Stop-loss can be kept at 3810

17597 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17550

17500

17670

17750

Wait for dips and go long with a stop-loss at 17480 if the contract reverses higher from 17550

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 10, 2022
technical analysis

