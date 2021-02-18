Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 19, 2021

| Updated on February 18, 2021 Published on February 18, 2021

₹1554 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1530

1570

1600

The stock looks weak and is testing a support; sell with stop-loss at ₹1,570 if it slips below ₹1,550

₹1292 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1265

1250

1300

1325

The bias will be bearish until the price is below ₹1,300. So, short the stock with tight stop-loss

₹219 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

216

212

220

224

Stock remains below resistance of ₹220 and struggles to gain; consider selling with tight stop-loss

₹110 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

108

105

114

120

The stock breaksout of a range, turning the outlook positive. Go long with stop-loss at ₹107

₹2068 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2050

2025

2120

2175

Since the scrip is above the support of ₹2,050, consider going long with a tight stop-loss

₹415 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

408

400

420

425

Though it saw intraday decline yesterday, ₹415 is a support. Hence, buy the stock ₹408 as stop-loss

₹3057 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3050

3000

3135

3168

Current level is a support. However, buy only if price rallies above ₹3,070 with stop-loss at ₹3,000

15116 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15100

15070

15160

15230

Consider going long in the contract with stop-loss at 15,100 if it breaches the resistance at ₹15,160

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

