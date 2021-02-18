Day Trading Guide for February 19, 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
₹1554 • HDFC Bank
COMMENT
1550
1530
1570
|
1600
The stock looks weak and is testing a support; sell with stop-loss at ₹1,570 if it slips below ₹1,550
₹1292 • Infosys
COMMENT
1265
1250
1300
|
1325
The bias will be bearish until the price is below ₹1,300. So, short the stock with tight stop-loss
₹219 • ITC
COMMENT
216
212
220
|
224
Stock remains below resistance of ₹220 and struggles to gain; consider selling with tight stop-loss
₹110 • ONGC
COMMENT
108
105
114
|
120
The stock breaksout of a range, turning the outlook positive. Go long with stop-loss at ₹107
₹2068 • Reliance Ind.
COMMENT
2050
2025
2120
|
2175
Since the scrip is above the support of ₹2,050, consider going long with a tight stop-loss
₹415 • SBI
COMMENT
408
400
420
|
425
Though it saw intraday decline yesterday, ₹415 is a support. Hence, buy the stock ₹408 as stop-loss
₹3057 • TCS
COMMENT
3050
3000
3135
|
3168
Current level is a support. However, buy only if price rallies above ₹3,070 with stop-loss at ₹3,000
15116 • Nifty 50 Futures
COMMENT
15100
15070
15160
|
15230
Consider going long in the contract with stop-loss at 15,100 if it breaches the resistance at ₹15,160
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
