Day Trading Guide for February 25, 2022

₹1410 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1350
1435
|
1450
Support ahead. Initiate short positions with a stop-loss at 1420 only on a break below 1400.
₹1675 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1635
1690
|
1720
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 1685. Stop-loss can be placed at 1705
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
202
210
|
212
Downtrend is intact. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 211 with a stop-loss at 214
₹156 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
154
150
160
|
163
Near a support. Go short only if the stock breaks below 154. Keep the stop-loss at 157
₹2250 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2170
2285
|
2305
Initiate fresh short positions now and accumulate at 2280. Stop-loss can be kept at 2310
₹471 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
465
457
475
|
485
More room to fall. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 478
₹3400 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3380
3320
3425
|
3455
Initiate fresh short positions only on a break below 3380. Keep the stop-loss at 3410
16233 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16200
16000
16350
|
16470
Support ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 16320 only if the contract breaks below 16200.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
February 25, 2022