hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 25, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Feb 24, 2022

₹1410 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1350

1435

1450

Support ahead. Initiate short positions with a stop-loss at 1420 only on a break below 1400.

₹1675 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1635

1690

1720

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 1685. Stop-loss can be placed at 1705

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

202

210

212

Downtrend is intact. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 211 with a stop-loss at 214

₹156 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

154

150

160

163

Near a support. Go short only if the stock breaks below 154. Keep the stop-loss at 157

₹2250 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2170

2285

2305

Initiate fresh short positions now and accumulate at 2280. Stop-loss can be kept at 2310

₹471 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

465

457

475

485

More room to fall. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 478

₹3400 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3380

3320

3425

3455

Initiate fresh short positions only on a break below 3380. Keep the stop-loss at 3410

16233 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16200

16000

16350

16470

Support ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 16320 only if the contract breaks below 16200.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 25, 2022
stocks and shares
technical analysis

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you