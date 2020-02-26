Day Trading Guide for February 26, 2020

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1200 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1185
1170
1213
1225
Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,213 levels
₹798 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
790
780
806
815
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹790 levels
₹201 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
199
197
204
207
The stock tests a key support at around ₹200 and near-term view is neutral. Desist trading in it for the session
₹97 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
95
92
100
104
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves above ₹100 levels
₹1416 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1385
1430
1445
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,400 levels
₹326 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
319
310
331
337
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹331 levels
₹2155 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2135
2115
2176
2200
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS climbs above ₹2,176 levels
11816 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11770
11720
11865
11915
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to move beyond ₹11,865 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
