Day Trading Guide for February 26, 2020

| Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1200 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1185

1170

1213

1225

Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,213 levels

 

₹798 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

790

780

806

815

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹790 levels

 

₹201 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

199

197

204

207

The stock tests a key support at around ₹200 and near-term view is neutral. Desist trading in it for the session

 

₹97 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

95

92

100

104

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves above ₹100 levels

 

₹1416 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1385

1430

1445

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,400 levels

 

₹326 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

319

310

331

337

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹331 levels

 

₹2155 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2135

2115

2176

2200

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS climbs above ₹2,176 levels

 

11816 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11770

11720

11865

11915

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to move beyond ₹11,865 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

