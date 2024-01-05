₹1690 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1680
1670
1700
1720
Go short now and at 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1705
₹1512 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1520
1545
Go long only above 1520. Keep the stop-loss at 1510
₹476 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
472
469
478
481
Go short now and at 477. Stop-loss can be kept at 479
₹215 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
212
210
216
219
Wait for dips. Go long at 213. Keep the stop-loss at 211
₹2597 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2575
2545
2610
2630
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹643 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
639
635
646
649
Wait for a rise. Go short at 645 with a stop-loss at 647
₹3667 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3650
3600
3700
3725
Go short on a break below 3650. Keep the stop-loss at 3660
21809 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21740
21620
21830
21950
Go long only above 21830. Stop-loss can be paced at 21810
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.