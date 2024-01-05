₹1690 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1680

1670

1700

1720

Go short now and at 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1705

₹1512 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1520

1545

Go long only above 1520. Keep the stop-loss at 1510

₹476 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

472

469

478

481

Go short now and at 477. Stop-loss can be kept at 479

₹215 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

212

210

216

219

Wait for dips. Go long at 213. Keep the stop-loss at 211

₹2597 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2575

2545

2610

2630

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹643 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

639

635

646

649

Wait for a rise. Go short at 645 with a stop-loss at 647

₹3667 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3650

3600

3700

3725

Go short on a break below 3650. Keep the stop-loss at 3660

21809 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21740

21620

21830

21950

Go long only above 21830. Stop-loss can be paced at 21810

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   