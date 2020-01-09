Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For January-09

| Updated on January 08, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

₹1257 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1240

1225

1270

1286

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,270 levels

₹718 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

710

700

725

734

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys advances above ₹725 levels

₹234 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

231

228

237

240

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹231 levels

₹123 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

120

117

126

129

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell on rallies while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹126

₹1513 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1497

1480

1530

1545

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,530 levels

₹319 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

311

304

326

334

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹326 levels

₹2255 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2235

2215

2275

2295

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,215 levels

12063 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12010

11960

12110

12160

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 12,110 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

