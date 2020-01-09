Day Trading Guide For January-09

OnePlus showcases concept phone with ‘invisible camera’
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
₹1257 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1240
1225
1270
|
1286
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,270 levels
₹718 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
710
700
725
|
734
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys advances above ₹725 levels
₹234 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
231
228
237
|
240
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹231 levels
₹123 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
120
117
126
|
129
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell on rallies while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹126
₹1513 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1497
1480
1530
|
1545
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,530 levels
₹319 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
311
304
326
|
334
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹326 levels
₹2255 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2235
2215
2275
|
2295
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,215 levels
12063 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12010
11960
12110
|
12160
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 12,110 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
