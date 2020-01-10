Day Trading Guide For January-10

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
₹1270 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1255
1240
1286
|
1300
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,255 levels
₹727 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
720
712
734
|
742
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight only stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹734 levels
₹235 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
232
229
237
|
240
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹237 levels
₹123 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
120
117
126
|
129
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹126 levels
₹1547 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1515
1560
|
1575
As long as the stock trades above ₹1,530 the near-term stance is positive. Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss
₹330 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
324
318
336
|
342
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss of the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹324 levels
₹2216 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2195
2175
2235
|
2255
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,195 levels
12269 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12220
12160
12320
|
12370
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight if the contract reverses higher from 12,220 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
