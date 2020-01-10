Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For January-10

| Updated on January 09, 2020 Published on January 10, 2020

₹1270 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1255

1240

1286

1300

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,255 levels

₹727 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

720

712

734

742

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight only stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹734 levels

₹235 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

232

229

237

240

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹237 levels

₹123 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

120

117

126

129

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹126 levels

₹1547 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1515

1560

1575

As long as the stock trades above ₹1,530 the near-term stance is positive. Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss

₹330 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

324

318

336

342

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss of the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹324 levels

₹2216 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2195

2175

2235

2255

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,195 levels

12269 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12220

12160

12320

12370

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight if the contract reverses higher from 12,220 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 10, 2020
