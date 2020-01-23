Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 24

₹1245 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1260

1275

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,260 levels

₹784 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

775

768

790

800

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss at ₹775

₹237 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

236

233

240

243

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹240 levels

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

113

120

123

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹115 levels

₹1527 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1545

1560

The stock of RIL is range-bound. Go long with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,545 levels

₹323 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

316

310

328

334

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹328 levels

₹2193 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2170

2150

2215

2235

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,170 levels

12201 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12150

12100

12250

12300

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract manages to move beyond 12,250 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

