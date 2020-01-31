Day Trading Guide for January 31, 2020

Bajaj hopes to replicate KTM success story with Triumph
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1227 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1215
1200
1239
1255
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,215 levels
₹780 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
772
762
789
799
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock reverses down from ₹789 levels
₹233 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
231
228
236
239
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹236 levels
₹115 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
113
111
117
120
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹117 levels
₹1442 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1415
1455
1470
The stock of RIL extended the downtrend and fell 2.5 per cent on Thursday. Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹1,455
₹310 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
305
299
316
322
Near-term stance is negatively biased for the stock of SBI. Go short on a fall below ₹305 with a fixed stop-loss
₹2138 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2120
2100
2160
2180
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹2,160 levels
12043 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12000
11950
12085
12130
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 12,085 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
