Day trading guide

Day trading guide for July 07: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 06, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

The Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1372 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1355

1330

1382

1405

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1382. Keep the stop-loss at 1370

₹1492 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1475

1455

1525

1560

Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and on dips at 1480. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465

₹289 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

285

280

293

296

Upmove seems to have resumed. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 283

₹121 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

119

116

123

126

Has room to fall further from here. Go short on a break below 119. Keep the stop-loss at 121

₹2412 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2390

2360

2440

2515

Can move up before a fresh fall. Go short on a rise at 2435. Stop-loss can be kept at 2465.

₹480 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

477

472

484

486

Can rise further from here. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 475

₹3260 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3235

3200

3275

3305

Resistance ahead. Go long only if TCS breaks above 3275. Keep the stop-loss at 3260

16018 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15920

15800

16030

16180

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 15960 if the contract breaks above 16020.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 07, 2022
