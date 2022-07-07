Day trading guide for July 07: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

The Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1355 1330 1382 1405 Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1382. Keep the stop-loss at 1370 ₹1492 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1475 1455 1525 1560 Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and on dips at 1480. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465 ₹289 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 285 280 293 296 Upmove seems to have resumed. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 283 ₹121 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 119 116 123 126 Has room to fall further from here. Go short on a break below 119. Keep the stop-loss at 121 ₹2412 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2390 2360 2440 2515 Can move up before a fresh fall. Go short on a rise at 2435. Stop-loss can be kept at 2465. ₹480 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 477 472 484 486 Can rise further from here. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 475 ₹3260 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3235 3200 3275 3305 Resistance ahead. Go long only if TCS breaks above 3275. Keep the stop-loss at 3260 16018 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15920 15800 16030 16180 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 15960 if the contract breaks above 16020. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.